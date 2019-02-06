|
|
Richard R. King Sr.
Haddon Heights - Richard R. King Sr., age 88 years, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Went home to be with his Lord on Feb. 3, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Margaret King "Peg", nee Veevers, of Haddon Heights, NJ. Loving father of Karen Glatz, Cynthia (Eric) Sporer, Richard (Terri) King Jr. Dear brother of Elizabeth King, and the late Jane Keegan. Cherished grandfather of William, Lisa, George, Ryan, Kyle, Eric, Bobby, and Taylor. Also survived by several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Mr. King retired from Penn Mutual Insurance Company, and was a proud army veteran of the Korean War. He was a quiet, humble man, who loved his wife, family, friends, and his dog Molly.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Saturday, Feb.9, 2019 9-10:00AM at the Grace Bible Church, 887 Clements Bridge Road, Barrington, NJ 08007. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM at the Church. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. The family requests that donations in his memory may be made to the Animal Welfare Association , 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ, 08043, or to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive # 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Funeral Arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 S. White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.duboisfuneralhome.net.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019