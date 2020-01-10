|
Richard Rowson
On Saturday November 16, 2019, Richard Rowson, Beloved husband and Father of two, passed away at the age of 74. Rich was born on April 10, 1945 in Woodbury, NJ to George and Rose (McKenna). He was a 1963 graduate of Sacred Heart High School, Vineland N.J. Rich was a Journeyman Wireman with Local IBEW's 592/351 for 55 years. He was married to Mary (Grayson) for 52 years and raised a son, Daniel and a daughter, Ahlea Kadre.
Rich had a special love for family and home, and loved hosting gatherings in his beautiful garden setting for family and friends. He had a great passion for baseball and softball. He played on Little League, High School, and Softball Leagues in his 70's, traveled with Senior Softball Leagues. Rich was also active locally, serving as Executive Board Chair for IBEW 592/351, Board Member for Pittsgrove Township Zoning, volunteer with Habitat for Humanity in Cumberland Co. as well as the Elmer Little League Association.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, George and Rose, his brothers, Joseph, Robert and George. He is survived by his wife, Mary, two children, Dan and Ahlea, four grandchildren, two sisters, Mary (Hunter) and Eileen (Bompensa) her husband Thomas, brother David and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at The Estate at Monroe, 1351 N. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown from 2 until 5 pm. Friends And Family are asked to bring a memory, joke or story to share.
Those who wish, may send a donation in his memory to your local County Habitat for Humanity or The Elmer Little League, 33 Chestnut St. Elmer, NJ 08318.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020