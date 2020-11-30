1/
Richard S. C. Hamilton
1941 - 2020
Richard S. C. Hamilton

Mt. Laurel - Richard S. C. Hamilton of Mt. Laurel, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away suddenly on Nov. 26, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband of Roseanne (nee Kealey). Devoted father of David Hamilton (Janene) and Deborah Phillips (Richard). Loving grandfather of Bryce and Ben Hamilton; and, R. J. and Lily Phillips. Dear brother of Eric Hamilton and the late Rodney Hamilton. He is also survived by 2 nephews, Mark and Garry Hamilton.

Richard worked at the Philadelphia Stock Exchange for 53 years. He was the Fire Commissioner in Mt. Laurel. Richard was proud of his military service in the US Army and often supported many veteran's organizations. He was a Philadelphia Phillies fan, who was a season ticket holder for many years. Richard loved to be around family and friends and often spent many hours with his friends from the Mt. Laurel Fire Co. He will be remembered as a kind and generous man, who was outspoken and who had a "big heart."

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm, followed by his Memorial Service at 12:30 pm at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project, woundedwarriorproject.org. To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Terranova Funeral Home
