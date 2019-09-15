|
Richard Stephen Chichester
Mount Laurel NJ - Richard Stephen Chichester of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, formerly of Queens, New York passed away peacefully on September 12, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of nearly 58 years to Rose Mary Chichester (nee McGarvey). Loving father of Richard Chichester (Kristine), Nancy Szwajkowski (John), Mary Ketchell (Charles), Patricia Chichester (Robert Palermo), Stephen Chichester (Laura) and Alison Achey (the late Peter). Dearly loved grandfather of 13 grandchildren; Megan Ketchell, Amber Whatley, Andrew Chichester, Gage Whatley, John Szwajkowski, Kevin Ketchell, Richard 'R.J.' Chichester, Katherine Palermo, Timothy Palermo, Ryan Achey, Evan Achey, and the late William Achey and Erin Ketchell.
Richard grew up an only child in South Ozone Park, Queens, but happily married into the close-knit McGarvey family. He enjoyed a long career with FMC Corporation. An avid sports fan, Richard loved playing, coaching, watching, organizing, and listening to sports. He was a lifelong baseball fan, rooting for New York Mets, formerly the Brooklyn Dodgers. He appreciated an old-fashioned phone call, which contributed to the longevity of his many friendships. His smile will not be forgotten. Most of all, Richard's heart belonged to his loving wife and family.
Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday from 4-7pm and Saturday 9-10am at the Bradley Funeral Home at Route 73 and Evesham Rd, in Marlton, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 11am at St. Joan of Arc Church, 101 Evans Road, Marlton, NJ. Interment to follow at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. At the Chichester family's request and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to the Special Olympics of New Jersey 1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 www.sonj.org or Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive Suite 300 Marlton NJ 08053 www.samaritannj.org
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 15, 2019