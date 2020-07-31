Richard T. Passaro
Glendora - Richard T. Passaro, on July 30, 2020, of Glendora. Age 79. Beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Hoff). Devoted father of Darlene Padalino and her husband Eugene. Loving Pop Pop of Genene Padalino. Loving companion of Lynette Gushea. Dear brother of Gene Passaro. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Richard was a member of the Gloucester Twp. Senior Citizens Club. There will be a viewing from 9am to 11am Wednesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral service 11am at the funeral home. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's memory to Bayada Home Healthcare, 4300 Haddon Road, Suite 120, Pennsauken, NJ 08109 or the American Heart Association
, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.