Richard Thomas Reynolds
Richard Thomas Reynolds, age 76, died on November 19, 2019, at his home in Riverside, NJ where he lived for 36 years. Richard retired from NJN where he was a Broadcast Engineer.
He was predeceased by his wife Valerie G. (nee Burlock). Survived by his children Ian (Mary), Garwood (Melissa), Charles (Alanna Schell), Maj. Kathryn (Nathan) Hoekje, grandchildren Kathryn Mae and Madeleine Rose Reynolds, Valerie Jetta and Michell Emerson Hoekje, and brother Francis (Bud) Reynolds.
Friends may greet the family on Tuesday 9-10 am in the Kelley Funeral Home, 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Funeral mass will be at 10:30 am in Our Lady Queen of Peace Church (Mary, Mother of Mercy Parish), Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ. Those desiring may make a contribution to Alcoholics Anonymous at www.aa.org. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019