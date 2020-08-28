Richard Thomas White
West Deptford, NJ - On August 26, 2020, Richard, age 58, beloved son of Joyce (Samuel) Canty of Erial, NJ and the late Raymond L. White. He is survived by his fiancée Lisa Diane Hall of Florida; and many loving aunts, cousins and friends.
Richard attended Hampton University, and later served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1989. He worked for Verizon Phone Company in Wilmington, DE for almost 30 years. Richard was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, and loved bike riding and all animals.
Richard's cremation was held privately under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 and/or the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com
.