1/
Richard Thomas White
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Thomas White

West Deptford, NJ - On August 26, 2020, Richard, age 58, beloved son of Joyce (Samuel) Canty of Erial, NJ and the late Raymond L. White. He is survived by his fiancée Lisa Diane Hall of Florida; and many loving aunts, cousins and friends.

Richard attended Hampton University, and later served in the U.S. Army from 1982-1989. He worked for Verizon Phone Company in Wilmington, DE for almost 30 years. Richard was an avid Oakland Raiders fan, and loved bike riding and all animals.

Richard's cremation was held privately under the direction of the ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, Clementon, NJ. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 399 Market St., #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 and/or the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved