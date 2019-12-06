|
|
Richard V. Praiss
Camden - Richard V. Praiss, age 95, died on December 5, 2019. Born and raised in Camden, NJ, Richard lived in Pennsauken most of his life. Richard served in the US Navy from 1943-1946, during World War II. He was an Engineer for RCA for many years and retired from M.H. EBY, Inc. Richard was a member and former Commander of the Post 1270, Pennsauken.
He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (nee Chojnacki) and son Richard E. Survived by his children Monica (John) Senese, Joanne (Kurt) Kursewicz, grandchildren Anita (Jeremy) Moore, John V. Senese, Regina Bradley, Christina Kursewicz, great-grandchildren Connor, Sophia, and Tyler and also brother Dr. Donald (Dorothy) Praiss.
Friends may greet the family on Friday, December 13, 2019, from 9:30 - 10:30 am in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 500 Greentree Rd, Glassboro, NJ 08028. Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:30 am. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyfhpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019