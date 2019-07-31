|
Richard Van Sant Buck
Lebanon, PA - It is with great sadness that the family of Richard Van Sant Buck announces his untimely death on July 27, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1927 in Collingswood, NJ. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Mary Van Sant Buck and father, William Buck, as well as his brother, William Buck and nephew, Richard William Buck.
Richard is survived by his wife of 25 years, Evelyne B. Buck. He is also survived by his step children: Karen Bramley, Valery Kircher, Jeffrey Kircher (Kathy) and Laurie Anne Pintado; grandchildren: Justin Bramley, Samuel Albright (Bethany Beech), Wesley Albright (Sarah), Hannah Herring, Emmaline Herring, Matthew Kircher, Ryan Kircher, Ashley Cox (Jace), Nicole Ellis (Michael), Tyler Pintado (Kerry Callan) and a great grandchild, Jedidiah Cox. Richard, additionally, is survived by his sister-in-law, Grace Buck; nieces, Mary Lee McCarthy (James), Cathy King (Charles) and Janice Prince (Jordan); several great nieces and nephews and great great nieces and nephews.
Richard was a graduate of Drexel University in Philadelphia, PA, where he earned his undergraduate degree in structural engineering. He designed Acme Super Markets all over New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Richard was an instructor of calculus at a local college in Camden, NJ. He also worked for H&R Block as a tax manager, in which he then branched off on his own for over 20 years.
Richard was an avid enthusiast of all sports. His passions were golf and playing pool. If there was free time in his day, he could often be found at the local golf course, rain or shine! In his young age of 60, he coached men in their 20's on the techniques of baseball and softball. From the time Richard was 14 years old, he was always ready to beat out an opponent playing pool and often won the game.
Richard loved the Lord and all of God's creatures. He was a true conservationist. Richard would go out of his way to ensure no animals were harmed or killed, even the spiders his wife wife did not like. He loved watching birds and the occasional deer at his homes. He was an active member of the American Humane Society. Richard was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Churches. He was also involved on the finance committees and was the treasurer of his present church.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday 9:30 to 10 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 250 White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ. Funeral Service will follow at 10 AM. Interment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, Richard requests that donations be made in his memory to the American Humane Society of your choice or a local animal shelter. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019