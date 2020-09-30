1/1
Richard W. Gemerek
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard W. Gemerek

Wenonah - Richard W. Gemerek, of Wenonah, NJ, passed away September 29, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Devoted husband of Carmela Gemerek (nee Muzio). Beloved father of Richard Gemerek, Jr. (Evelyn), Paul F. Gemerek (Yvonne), Linda C. Gemerek, and David J. Gemerek (Sandy). Proud grandfather of Jason Gemerek, Jessica Gemerek, Samantha Paul, Corey Gemerek, Nicholas Gemerek, Natalie Gemerek, Tara Gemerek, Danielle Gemerek, and David J. Gemerek, Jr.; great-grandfather of Danyka Kretovich, Taryn Kretovich, Carter Paul, and Harper Paul.

Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Stetser-Lamartine American Legion Post #281 of Chews Landing, NJ. Richard worked for many years at Coastal Oil Company, West Deptford, NJ and retired as an instrument mechanic. He enjoyed spending time riding his bicycle and taking in the outdoors. He also liked to go to the casinos.

Services for Mr. Gemerek will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery MAUSOLEUM, Black Horse Pike & Olympus Avenue, Blackwood, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Stetser-Lamartine American Legion Post #281, 2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Earle Funeral Home
122 W. Church St.
Blackwood, NJ 08012
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Earle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved