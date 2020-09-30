Richard W. Gemerek
Wenonah - Richard W. Gemerek, of Wenonah, NJ, passed away September 29, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Devoted husband of Carmela Gemerek (nee Muzio). Beloved father of Richard Gemerek, Jr. (Evelyn), Paul F. Gemerek (Yvonne), Linda C. Gemerek, and David J. Gemerek (Sandy). Proud grandfather of Jason Gemerek, Jessica Gemerek, Samantha Paul, Corey Gemerek, Nicholas Gemerek, Natalie Gemerek, Tara Gemerek, Danielle Gemerek, and David J. Gemerek, Jr.; great-grandfather of Danyka Kretovich, Taryn Kretovich, Carter Paul, and Harper Paul.
Richard served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a life member of the Stetser-Lamartine American Legion Post #281 of Chews Landing, NJ. Richard worked for many years at Coastal Oil Company, West Deptford, NJ and retired as an instrument mechanic. He enjoyed spending time riding his bicycle and taking in the outdoors. He also liked to go to the casinos.
Services for Mr. Gemerek will be held Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph's Cemetery MAUSOLEUM, Black Horse Pike & Olympus Avenue, Blackwood, NJ 08012. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Stetser-Lamartine American Legion Post #281, 2101 Chews Landing Road, Blackwood, NJ 08012. Condolences may be shared at www.earlefuneralhome.com