|
|
Richard W. Ingham
Pine Hill - On February 6, 2020, Richard, age 60, beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Hewes). Survived by children George (Teresa) Hewes, Lisa Ingham, brother Brian (Laura), companion Maryann Zubrzycki, her daughters Mary & Krystle and grandson Jase. Rick worked for MAB Paints. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Wednesday evening 6:30-7:30 pm with funeral services starting at 7:30 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation to AWA, 509 Centennial Blvd., Voorhees, NJ 08043. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020