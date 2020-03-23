|
Richard W. Lipko
Audubon - 77, of Audubon, NJ. Beloved husband of Lucie, (nee Memmel) for 52 years. Devoted father and grandfather.
Raised in Camden, Oaklyn, and Haddon Heights, Richard was a 1961 graduate of Haddon Heights HS, where he was a member of the marching band, and later, the Vagabonds Drum and Bugle Corp.
He enlisted in the NJ Army National Guard before resuming his education at Rutgers - Camden.
Richard enjoyed a long career in the engineering industry as a Professional Planner and Land Surveyor, most notably for 30 years at Pennoni Associates.
He was a Volunteer Officer, and then Chief, of the Audubon Heavy Rescue Squad and a Captain of Defender Fire Company.
His tireless service also extended to his adopted parish of St. Rose of Lima, where he was a cantor and member of the Church Choir, a volunteer on their Facilities Advisory Board, longtime School Board member, and the de-facto parish sign painter. Richard also served as a Pre-Cana counselor for engaged couples with his wife for 30 years.
He was an umpire in the Audubon Little League, involved with Cub Scouts, and was eventually the Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 63 in Haddon Heights. Richard also served on the Audubon Land Use Committee and was a long-time officer for the Haddon Heights Business Association, where he helped organize the annual Renaissance Fairs and The Fall Festival for many years.
Later in life, he was a member of the Audubon Young at Heart Club and the Knights of Columbus Santa Maria Council in Haddon Twp.
Richard is survived by his four children, Christine Simeonides (Alex) of Winter Garden, FL; Brian (Melissa) of Cherry Hill, NJ; Mark (Jessica Runyon) of Audubon, NJ; and Michael (Shizuko) of Seattle, WA, his sister Carol Zelenski and stepsister Arlean Keller, his grandchildren Alexi, Sofia, Joshua, Mikaela, Zachary, Gabriel, Xavier, and Adam, along with countless other friends and relatives.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the by visiting: .
Due to the governmental restrictions and recommendations regarding public gatherings, the family has made the difficult decision to have a private funeral and interment. A public memorial will be held at a later date.
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020