Richard W. (Dick) Walker

Richard W. (Dick) Walker Obituary
Richard (Dick) W. Walker

Of Marlton, NJ - Formerly of Southampton, PA, passed away on March 19, 2020. He was 85 years old. Beloved husband of the late Jane F. Walker. Loving father of Richard A. Walker and his wife Ellen. Devoted grandfather of Corey E. Walker and Kara L. Walker. He is also survived by a number of loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Walker served both in the U.S. Marines and the U.S. Air Force. He worked as a manager in software development at Lockheed Martin for a number of years. Services for Mr. Walker will be held privately. If desired, donations in Mr. Walker's memory may be made to (donate.lls.org)
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2020
