Richard Wallace MacRae
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Passed away suddenly on April 27, 2020. He was 70 years old. He is survived by his wife Marilyn (nee Buechler), whom he married on April 8, 1972. Born to the late Wallace and Catherine MacRae in Camden, NJ, he attended Mt. Ephraim public schools and graduated from Audubon High School in 1968. He received a Bachelors in Computer Science from Ohio University at Athens in 1971. He began working for Arthur S. Kranzley, Inc. as a computer programmer and moved to Mt. Ephraim in 1972. He was hired by Philadelphia National Bank in 1973 and stayed with them through their changes to Core States Bank, First Union Bank and Wachovia Bank until 1999, when he retired. He moved to Cherry Hill and received a Masters degree in Systems Engineering from Ohio University in 1975. He earned an MBA in Management/Statistics from Temple University in 1979, and continued with PhD studies at Temple. He became a member of First United Methodist Church of Moorestown, NJ in 1985. An avid Eagles fan, he was also a faithful follower of business news and studied the stock market, looking for trends and patterns. He additionally mentored numerous young adults on Facebook. A memorial service will be held at Hope United Methodist Church of Voorhees, NJ at a future date. He will be buried with his parents at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020