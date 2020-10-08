Rick Gooberman, DC
Philadelphia - 67, of Philadelphia, PA passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 at the age of 67. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to Bernice Gooberman and the late Herbert Gooberman. He is survived by his loving mother, Bernice, devoted life partner Sharon McCord-Gooberman, and brothers Lance Gooberman, MD (Barbara) and Bruce Gooberman, MD (Carol). He is predeceased by his sister, Cynthia Gooberman Green. Uncle Ricky to Jason Gooberman, Sheera Gartzman, Stephen Stout, Steven Gartzman, Kathleen Stout, Evan Gooberman, Marcy Gooberman, and Brittany McCord. Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Rick grew up in Pennsauken, NJ and graduated from Pennsauken High School in 1972. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in the United States during the Vietnam War. He graduated from chiropractic school thereafter and practiced in Philadelphia. Rick loved his family and always looked forward to celebrating family milestones and holidays.
Graveside services will be Sunday, October 11th at 11:00 am at Crescent Memorial Park, (Sec. M) Pennsauken, NJ. Masks and social distancing are required. To leave a message on Rick's condolence page, please visit www.plattmemorial.com
.
Donations may be made in Rick's memory to Puzzle Pieces Squared for Autisum, (www.puzzelpiecessquared.org
), Cri du Chat Research Foundation (www.criduchatresearch.org
), or the Alan Z. Gartzman, D.O. Memorial Fund (https://dev.kennedyhealth.org
).