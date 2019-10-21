Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Road
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
362 Ganttown Road
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Andrews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. Andrews

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. Andrews Obituary
Rita A. Andrews

Washington Twp. - (nee Gasbarro), on October 21, 2019, formerly of Glendora. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Kathleen Gilletti (Mike), Joseph (Maryann), and Robert (Jeanne). Loving grandmother of Alisha (Ed), Dienna (Ryan), Jaime (Tyler), Kristen (Dan), Cory, and Kyle. Cherished great-grandmother of Gianna, Justin, Cameron, Kaelyn, Paige, and Ewan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Rita was a member of SS. Peter & Paul RC Church. She enjoyed her friends at Washington Township Senior Center.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Inurnment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to either Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now