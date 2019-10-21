|
|
Rita A. Andrews
Washington Twp. - (nee Gasbarro), on October 21, 2019, formerly of Glendora. Age 96. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Devoted mother of Kathleen Gilletti (Mike), Joseph (Maryann), and Robert (Jeanne). Loving grandmother of Alisha (Ed), Dienna (Ryan), Jaime (Tyler), Kristen (Dan), Cory, and Kyle. Cherished great-grandmother of Gianna, Justin, Cameron, Kaelyn, Paige, and Ewan. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Rita was a member of SS. Peter & Paul RC Church. She enjoyed her friends at Washington Township Senior Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation Friday 10:00 - 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 362 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am. Inurnment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Rita's memory may be made to either Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053 or St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019