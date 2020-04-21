|
Rita A. Dougherty
Collingswood - Rita A. Dougherty (St. John), age 81, of Collingswood, NJ passed away peacefully, surrounded by loving family members, on Monday, April 20, 2020 in her home.
Rita was born on August 19, 1938 in Camden, NJ to Joseph St. John and Rita A. (Boyle). Rita came from a family of seven children: her brother Thomas St. John and sister Suzanne Wilcox preceded her in death. She is survived by her sisters Mary McElhinney (James), Nancy Wilson (Tom), and Rosemary St. John, along with her sister-in-law Mary St. John; and her brother Jerry St. John (Linda).
Rita is survived by her husband of 63 years, Joseph F. Dougherty. Rita and Joseph raised seven children and have 18 grandchildren. Rita was preceded in death by her sons Joseph G. Dougherty and Alexander J. Dougherty and his wife Linda, and her son-in-law Christopher M. Smith. She is survived by her children Rita Anne O'Toole (Stephen), Maureen Smith (the late Christopher Smith), Monica Potosky (Gary), Paul Dougherty (Dina), Daniel Dougherty and daughter-in-law Lydia.
While raising seven children, Rita obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated with honors from Glassboro State College. She owned her own business, R&N Services, with her sister Nancy
providing transcription services. Rita retired after working 20 years in the Third District Federal Court of Philadelphia. She was a deputy clerk for both The Honorable John B. Hannum and The
Honorable John P. Fullam Rita enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren; Matthew, Daniel,
Jeremiah, Rachel, and Jacob Dougherty; Patrick and Erin O'Toole; Michael, Margaret (Matthew Becker), and Katherine Smith; Andrew and Claire Potosky; Ryan, Cara, and Maren Dougherty;
Alec, Sam and Grace Dougherty. Rita is a lifelong Catholic and a parishioner of St. John and St.
Teresa of Calcutta Parish in Collingswood, NJ.
A funeral mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date. A private interment will be held on Thursday April 24, 2020 at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill, NJ. Condolences can be sent to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home in Collingswood, NJ or visit BLAKE-DOYLE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020