Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Rita Tomasso
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, St. Cecilia RC Church
4810 Camden Ave.
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, St. Cecilia RC Church
4810 Camden Ave
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Tomasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita A. Tomasso


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita A. Tomasso Obituary
Rita A. Tomasso

Pennsauken - Rita A. Tomasso (nee Grasso), on October 23, 2019, of Pennsauken. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Henry V. Tomasso. Devoted mother of Michelle Tomasso (Jeffrey Markovitz) and the late Joseph H. Tomasso. Mother-in-law of Kathryn Tomasso. Loving Mom Mom of Vincent (Shannon), Andrea (Mark), Kristina, Rocco (Megan), Alex, Emily and Elena. Great grandmom of Matthew, Avery, Henry, Erin and Connor. Dear sister of Virginia Camerota, James Grasso (Dolores) and the late Beatrice, Arthur, Ernie, Danny and Laura. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45am Monday morning at Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, St. Cecilia RC Church, 4810 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Tomasso's memory to Homeside Hospice, 67 Walnut Ave., Suite 205, Clark, NJ 07066. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now