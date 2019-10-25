|
|
Rita A. Tomasso
Pennsauken - Rita A. Tomasso (nee Grasso), on October 23, 2019, of Pennsauken. Age 94. Beloved wife of the late Henry V. Tomasso. Devoted mother of Michelle Tomasso (Jeffrey Markovitz) and the late Joseph H. Tomasso. Mother-in-law of Kathryn Tomasso. Loving Mom Mom of Vincent (Shannon), Andrea (Mark), Kristina, Rocco (Megan), Alex, Emily and Elena. Great grandmom of Matthew, Avery, Henry, Erin and Connor. Dear sister of Virginia Camerota, James Grasso (Dolores) and the late Beatrice, Arthur, Ernie, Danny and Laura. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:45 to 10:45am Monday morning at Mary Queen of All Saints Parish, St. Cecilia RC Church, 4810 Camden Ave., Pennsauken, NJ 08110. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mrs. Tomasso's memory to Homeside Hospice, 67 Walnut Ave., Suite 205, Clark, NJ 07066. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019