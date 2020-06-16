Rita B. Hojnowski
Blackwood - Rita B. Hojnowski (nee Blaxland) passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Viewing will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery. More info and a full obituary are available at earlefuneralhome.com
Blackwood - Rita B. Hojnowski (nee Blaxland) passed away June 14, 2020 at the age of 87. Viewing will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM at Earle Funeral Home, 122 W. Church St., Blackwood, NJ, where a funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Berlin Cemetery. More info and a full obituary are available at earlefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.