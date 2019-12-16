|
|
Rita C. McAlee
Mullica Hill - Rita C. McAlee (nee Liberto) 75, of Mullica Hill passed away Saturday, December 14th, 2019 at home with her family by her side. Rita's talents were many. She was exceptionally generous and her warmth of spirit made her beloved by many. She was a highly regarded executive assistant and retired from Subaru of America in Cherry Hill. She enjoyed shopping for the perfect gift and cooking a favorite meal for her family and friends.
Rita is survived by the great love of her life and husband of over 50 years Daniel J. McAlee. Loving mother to her children Daniel McAlee, Anita McAlee, and Kelly (Seth) Jabour. Predeceased by son-in-law William Brown. Devoted grandmother to Kaitlin, Jillian, Theodore, and William. Sister of Florence Marra, Salvatore, William, and Frank Liberto. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Family and Friends are invited to visit from 9:30 am to 11:00 am on Friday, December 20th, 2019 at Church of the Incarnation, 240 Main Street Mantua, New Jersey 08051. Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 am in Church of the Incarnation. Burial to be private.
In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations to be made to Devereux, Development Office, 444 Devereux Drive, Villanova, PA 19085.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019