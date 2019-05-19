|
|
Rita Cavuoti
Glendora - Rita Cavuoti (nee Auletto) on May 18, 2019 of Glendora. Age 87. Beloved wife of the late Mario. Devoted mother of Rocco (Kathleen) and Maria Boyer (Robert). Loving grandmother of Rocco Anthony, Nicholas Mario, Angela Arndt (Ryan) and Nichole Taylor (Justin). Great grandmother of Matthew Ryan Arndt. Dear sister of Joseph Auletto, Carmen Auletto and Antoinette of Italy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rita was a parishioner of St. Teresa's Church, Runnemede. There will be a viewing on Tuesday, from 10am to 12 noon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12 noon at the Funeral Home. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019