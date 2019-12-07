Services
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
Rita E. Harper

Rita E. Harper Obituary
Rita E. Harper

Haddon Heights - On December 6, 2019, Rita E. Harper (nee Pifer), age 97 of Haddon Heights, passed away surrounded by her loving family. Rita was the beloved wife of the late, Robert "Bob" L. Harper. She is the devoted mother of Sandra (Michael) Gaskill, Nancy (the late, Gene) Petoukhoff and Robert J. Harper. She is lovingly survived by her grandchildren, Michael Gaskill, Scott Gaskill, Danielle Petoukhoff, R.J. Harper, Christopher Petoukhoff and Healani Harper and 4 great great-grandchildren Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday morning from 10:30 - 12:00 PM at the HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM. Interment private.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
