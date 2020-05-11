|
|
Rita F. Lepkowski
Collingswood - Rita F. Lepkowski passed away suddenly on May 7, 2020 age 81 years. She is survived by nieces and nephews: Loretta Wnuk, S.J. Quaintance Jr., Kathleen Wnuk, Stephan Wnuk, Brian Wnuk Sr., Richard Wnuk, Brian Wnuk Jr., Hayden Wnuk, S.J. Quaintance III, Jennifer Quaintance, and S.J. "Jack" Quaintance IV. Rita leaves behind many nieces and nephews along with their spouses. Rita retired as a dispatcher from Beaverbrook Motors after many proud years of service with them.
Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Rita on BLAKE-DOYLE.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 11 to May 12, 2020