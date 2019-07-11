Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Celebration, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
Celebration, NJ
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Colestown Cemetery
Cherry Hill, NJ
Rita Frances Rotolo


1934 - 2019
Rita Frances Rotolo Obituary
Rita Frances Rotolo

Kissimmee - Rita Frances Rotolo, 85, of Kissimmee, FL. passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Rotolo. Loving mother of John J. Rotolo of Winter Springs, FL; James J. Rotolo of Poinciana, FL; Mary E. Rotolo of Brooklyn Park, MN and Anne Marie Rotolo of Kissimmee, FL. Devoted grandmother of Abigail E. Phelps and Emily A. Phelps of Brooklyn Park, MN; Katheryn G. Rotolo and Amanda A. Rotolo of Winter Springs, FL. Dear sister of Allan Mulac of Anchorage, AK. A graveside service will take place Saturday, 11am at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019
