Rita Frances Rotolo
Kissimmee - Rita Frances Rotolo, 85, of Kissimmee, FL. passed away on July 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Rotolo. Loving mother of John J. Rotolo of Winter Springs, FL; James J. Rotolo of Poinciana, FL; Mary E. Rotolo of Brooklyn Park, MN and Anne Marie Rotolo of Kissimmee, FL. Devoted grandmother of Abigail E. Phelps and Emily A. Phelps of Brooklyn Park, MN; Katheryn G. Rotolo and Amanda A. Rotolo of Winter Springs, FL. Dear sister of Allan Mulac of Anchorage, AK. A graveside service will take place Saturday, 11am at Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please visit schetterfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 11, 2019