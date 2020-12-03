Rita H. Burns



Pennsauken, NJ - On November 30, 2020 Rita H. (nee Tomko) of Pennsauken, NJ Age 87 Yrs. Beloved wife of the Late Joseph F. Loving mother to Rita Dame (Jon) of Haddon Heights, NJ, Mary D'Angelo (Jay) of Mantua, NJ and the late Joyce Fortino, Gregg, Colleen and Drew. Proud grandmother to Peter, Andrea, Alyssa, Juliana and Frankie. Two Great grandchildren Kaleigh and Brandon.



Sisters, Dorothy, Lorraine, Stella, and the late Dolores. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Mass Monday Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:30 AM, St. Stephens's Church 6306 Browning Rd. Pennsauken NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Joyce A. Fortino Foundation PO Box 335 Haddon Heights, NJ 08035. HINSKI-TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME Haddonfield, NJ









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store