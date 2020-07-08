1/1
Rita Jacqueline "Jackie" Tucker
Rita Jacqueline "Jackie" Tucker

Oaklyn, formerly of Haddonfield - (nee Muckey) On July 6, 2020; of Oaklyn, NJ former longtime Haddonfield resident; Age 90. Beloved wife of the late Arthur; Devoted mother of Nancy Tucker (Francis Ciabattoni) of Wilmington, DE, Steven Trucker (Denise Marshall) of Cherry Hill, NJ and Roberta (Steve) Cronk of Martinsburg, WV; Loving grandmother of Nickolas, Samantha & Caitlin Cronk, Raymond & Daniel Ciabattoni, and Kristen Tucker; Great grandmother of Tristan & Cyrus; Dear sister of Donald (Caroline) Muckey of Marathon, NY.

Jackie was a graduate of Marathon HS and attended Syracuse Univ. Early in her career, she worked for Deals Seafood and later as an Office Manager and Accountant for Martin, Gunn & Martin Law Firm. Jackie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Haddonfield for 68 years where she was very active in numerous volunteer activities as well as a member of the church choir.

Services for Jackie will be held privately on Saturday, July 11th at 2:00 PM. For those who wish to participate via Zoom, please contact the funeral home (856-429-1945) for the code. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jackie may be made to The First Presbyterian Church of Haddonfield, 20 Kings Hwy E, Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

Kain-Murphy Funeral Services

Haddonfield, NJ




Published in Courier Post from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Kain-Murphy Funeral Services
15 West End Avenue
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
856-429-1945
