Rita Jones
Sicklerville - Rita D. Jones (nee Skerrett), from Sicklerville, departed this life on November 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Born in Camden, NJ on May 3, 1937 to the late James Skerrett and the late Anna R. (nee Sadler).
Rita retired from Camden County College in Blackwood, NJ after 25 years of service. She enjoyed traveling and serving in her church.
She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Kelly (nee Skerrett) and her husbands the late Fred Jones and the late Edward Toliver.
Rita is survived by her brothers, James Skerrett Preston Skerrett and Charles Skerrett; sister, Theresa Lewis (nee Skerrett), special aunt Rev. Dr. Mildred Skerrett Keeys; her children: Edward Toliver, Jr. (Lori), David Toliver (Elsie), Monica Toliver-Smith and stepson Larry Brown; grandchildren: Dustin, Eric, Lauren, Gianna, Christi, Jesse, Michael, Christina and 12 great grand children.
The services for Rita will be private but may be view at christcareunitmbc.org
at 11am on Saturday. In lieu of flower, the family requests memorial donations be given to Glaucoma Research Foundation (www.glaucoma.org
) or Lymphoma Foundation of America (Lymphomahelp.org
.).
Services entrusted to the care of May Funeral Home (www.mayfuneralhomes.com
).