Rita had such a sweet spirit, she shined from the inside out and was always a willing servant. I met her years ago when we served together on the Mt Zion UMC, Lawnside, NJ Hospitality Ministry and she also served a period as President of the United Methodist Women Unit at Mt. Zion. Always a smile on her face and never said no when asked to be of service in God's house. May her soul rest in Heavenly peace and light perpetual always shine upon her. To the family keep her close in heart, our love ones never leave us but walk beside us daily. Condolences and may the Comforter grant you peace and strength. Love in Christ!

Blondell Richards-Blankson

Friend