Rita L. Kagan
Cherry Hill, NJ - Apr. 11, 2019. Wife of Alan Kagan. Mother of Jay (Heidi) Kagan, Lori, (Kevin Fredette) Kagan, Rebecca (Jack) Semanoff and Jodi (Jason) Rinehart. Grandmother of Joshua and Madeline Kagan, Lauren, Adam and Carly Rinehart, Samuel and Lainey Semanoff and Isabel and Emily Fredette. Relatives and friends are invited Sun. beginning 9:15 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Rd.
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 10:00 am. Int. Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Shiva will be observed at the late residence. Contributions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice www.samaritannj.org or Cong. Beth El, Voorhees, NJ www.bethelsnj.org.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 12, 2019