|
|
Rita L. Toscano
Medford - Rita L. Toscano (nee O'Brien), 96, of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with her daughters by her side.
Born in Hadddonfield, NJ, Rita resided in Medford for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes Church, and a sang in the church choir.
Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Toscano, she is survived by her two loving daughters, Mary Ann Toscano, of Medford and Nancy Harrington (Paul) of Scituate, MA; her brother Paul O'Brien (Barbara); three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Grace and Daniel Harrington; her cousin Richard J. Kelly (Marilyn); and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters Ruth Ludlow (Dick) and Honey Brandt (Pete).
Rita spent many happy summers in Stone Harbor, NJ as a girl. She enjoyed travel with her friends and visits with her family in Florida and Maine. Rita shared a wonderful sense of humor with her family and perhaps laughed best with her siblings Ruth, Honey and Paul. She had an abiding faith, a bright and curious intellect and an unwavering love for them all.
She will be deeply missed.
Funeral services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation in Rita's memory to the International Rescue Committee at rescue.org.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020