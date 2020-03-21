Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Toscano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita L. Toscano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita L. Toscano Obituary
Rita L. Toscano

Medford - Rita L. Toscano (nee O'Brien), 96, of Medford, NJ passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19, 2020 with her daughters by her side.

Born in Hadddonfield, NJ, Rita resided in Medford for many years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes Church, and a sang in the church choir.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Toscano, she is survived by her two loving daughters, Mary Ann Toscano, of Medford and Nancy Harrington (Paul) of Scituate, MA; her brother Paul O'Brien (Barbara); three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Grace and Daniel Harrington; her cousin Richard J. Kelly (Marilyn); and many cherished nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved sisters Ruth Ludlow (Dick) and Honey Brandt (Pete).

Rita spent many happy summers in Stone Harbor, NJ as a girl. She enjoyed travel with her friends and visits with her family in Florida and Maine. Rita shared a wonderful sense of humor with her family and perhaps laughed best with her siblings Ruth, Honey and Paul. She had an abiding faith, a bright and curious intellect and an unwavering love for them all.

She will be deeply missed.

Funeral services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers you may wish to make a donation in Rita's memory to the International Rescue Committee at rescue.org.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -