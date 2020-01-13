|
|
Rita M. Chudzinski
Maple Shade, NJ - (nee Viggiano) On January 12, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Leon Chudzinski. Dear mother of Rita (Edward) Williams and Robert Chudzinski. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Reginald) Wu, Debra (Richard) Aversa and Milo (Hannah) Chudzinski. Dear great-grandmother of Ashley, Angela, Brandon, Edward, Addison and Payton. Rita worked for the City of Camden for 33 years.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Thursday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ. 08053. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences to the family please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020