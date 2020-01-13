Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Chudzinski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Chudzinski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Chudzinski Obituary
Rita M. Chudzinski

Maple Shade, NJ - (nee Viggiano) On January 12, 2020, age 98. Beloved wife of the late Leon Chudzinski. Dear mother of Rita (Edward) Williams and Robert Chudzinski. Loving grandmother of Lisa (Reginald) Wu, Debra (Richard) Aversa and Milo (Hannah) Chudzinski. Dear great-grandmother of Ashley, Angela, Brandon, Edward, Addison and Payton. Rita worked for the City of Camden for 33 years.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for the visitation and funeral on Thursday morning from 9:30am to 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ. 08053. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences to the family please visit www.BoccoFuneralHome.com. Arr. by BOCCO of Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -