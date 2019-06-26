Services
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
(609) 641-0071
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
7:30 PM
Parsels Funeral Home
324 New Jersey Ave
Absecon, NJ 08201
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Foster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Foster

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita M. Foster Obituary
Rita M. Foster

Galloway - Foster, Rita M., (nee Cincotti), 59, of Galloway, passed away June 20, 2019. Born in Neptune, NJ, she was a 52 year resident of Galloway and the surrounding area before moving to Camden County seven years ago to live closer to her daughter. Rita was a kind and tender woman, who enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the outdoors and nature, primarily time she spent at the park.

Rita loved to be surrounded by her family and spending as much time as she could with them. One of her greatest joys was her grandchildren, always doting upon them and loving being with them. She also enjoyed the outdoors and nature, especially time she spent at the park.

Rita is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Rita Cincotti. She is survived by her children, Mary (Maririta) Foster, Ken Foster and Michael Spina; her brothers, Ricky, Dan, John and Bob Cincotti; her grandchildren, Chase and Skylar Spina, Elijah Evans and Kenny Foster.

Visitation will be 5:30PM to 7:30PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, with a service following at 7:30PM. Cremation will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now