Rita M. Foster
Galloway - Foster, Rita M., (nee Cincotti), 59, of Galloway, passed away June 20, 2019. Born in Neptune, NJ, she was a 52 year resident of Galloway and the surrounding area before moving to Camden County seven years ago to live closer to her daughter. Rita was a kind and tender woman, who enjoyed the simple things in life. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She also enjoyed the outdoors and nature, primarily time she spent at the park.
Rita is predeceased by her parents, Richard and Rita Cincotti. She is survived by her children, Mary (Maririta) Foster, Ken Foster and Michael Spina; her brothers, Ricky, Dan, John and Bob Cincotti; her grandchildren, Chase and Skylar Spina, Elijah Evans and Kenny Foster.
Visitation will be 5:30PM to 7:30PM Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, with a service following at 7:30PM. Cremation will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 26, 2019