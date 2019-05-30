|
|
Rita M. Hunt
Cherry Hill - Rita M. Hunt of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 27, 2019. She was 87. Beloved wife for 42 years to the late John D. Hunt. Loving mother of David Hunt (Diane); Mary Beth Moraschi (Lewis); Carolyn Martino (John); Patricia O'Callaghan (William) and Audrey Walsh (Joseph). Devoted grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Tina Burk, John, Arthur, Philip, and Eugene Cucinotta and Marie Rinderer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather Saturday morning 10:30 am to 12:15 pm in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 12:30 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made by visiting www.ellasretreat.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019