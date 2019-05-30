Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:15 PM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Eucharist Church
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Hunt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Hunt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita M. Hunt Obituary
Rita M. Hunt

Cherry Hill - Rita M. Hunt of Cherry Hill, NJ, died May 27, 2019. She was 87. Beloved wife for 42 years to the late John D. Hunt. Loving mother of David Hunt (Diane); Mary Beth Moraschi (Lewis); Carolyn Martino (John); Patricia O'Callaghan (William) and Audrey Walsh (Joseph). Devoted grandmother of 16. Dear sister of the late Tina Burk, John, Arthur, Philip, and Eugene Cucinotta and Marie Rinderer. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends will gather Saturday morning 10:30 am to 12:15 pm in Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 12:30 pm. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made by visiting www.ellasretreat.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now