Services
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 Powell St.
Gloucester, NJ 08030
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 POWELL ST.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 POWELL ST.
GLOUCESTER CITY,, NJ
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME
700 POWELL ST.
GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Kaye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Kaye


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Kaye Obituary
Rita M. Kaye

Gloucester City - On September 3, 2019, (nee O'Toole) of Gloucester City, NJ, age 64. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Kaye, Jr., loving sister of the late Mary Hodson and dear aunt of Tara Hodson (Earl Braddock), Doris Hodson (Joseph Guldin) and Joseph Kipp. She is also survived by her dear friend John McCabe. Rita was an employee of the CVS Distribution Center in Lumberton for 29 years. She was a member of the Gloucester City Swim Club and also loved animals. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Sunday from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Rita's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home with interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers Rita's family has suggested memorial donations be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now