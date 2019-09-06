|
Rita M. Kaye
Gloucester City - On September 3, 2019, (nee O'Toole) of Gloucester City, NJ, age 64. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Kaye, Jr., loving sister of the late Mary Hodson and dear aunt of Tara Hodson (Earl Braddock), Doris Hodson (Joseph Guldin) and Joseph Kipp. She is also survived by her dear friend John McCabe. Rita was an employee of the CVS Distribution Center in Lumberton for 29 years. She was a member of the Gloucester City Swim Club and also loved animals. Relatives and friends are invited to meet Sunday from 7:00 to 9:00 PM and again Monday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the ETHERINGTON-CRERAN FUNERAL HOME 700 POWELL ST., GLOUCESTER CITY, NJ. Rita's funeral service will be held 11:00 AM at the funeral home with interment following at New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers Rita's family has suggested memorial donations be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.etheringtonfh.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019