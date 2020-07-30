1/
Rita M. Litzner
1937 - 2020
Rita M. Litzner

Blackwood - Rita M. Litzner (nee Palimeno), on July 29, 2020, of Blackwood, formerly of Camden. Age 83. Beloved wife of the late Steven Litzner. Devoted mother of Robert and John (Leah). Cherished grandmother of Steven, Billy, and John. Sister of the late Angie Albanese. Also survived by nephews, cousins, and friends. Rita loved taking care of her family and her home. She was very active at Church. Rita loved cooking and baking, especially pizzelles. There will be a viewing Tuesday 8:15 to 9:15am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, BELLMAWR. Funeral Mass 10am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, Bellmawr. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rita's memory to St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr NJ 08031. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
