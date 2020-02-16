Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Rita Schmidt
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita M. Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita M. Schmidt Obituary
Rita M. Schmidt

Pennsauken - Rita (nee Brauninger) Schmidt, age 90, of Pennsauken, New Jersey passed away quietly in hospice care on February 8th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband William Samuel Schmidt. She is survived by her children Diana Schmidt Romano (Donald Romano), Nancy Schmidt Pisecco (Jack Pisecco) and William Schmidt. She is survived by 9 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Rita was an adventurer and a feminist ahead of her time. She graduated from Hahnemann Hospital with a BSN degree in nursing, completed her mid-wife certificate, assisting in the delivery of 33 babies, and achieved her MS degree in Education. Prior to being married, she worked as a Public Health Nurse in Alaska for 2 years, as well a nurse in hospitals in Las Vegas and San Francisco. After marrying William Schmidt, she settled in Pennsauken, NJ to raise her family and continued her nursing career by developing a nursing assistant's program run through the Pennsauken Adult Education Program taught with her dear friend and colleague Rosemary Clements. She loved to travel, including with her grandchildren, taking each of them to the travel destination of their choice when they turned 10. She was a wonderful grandmother and a gentle friend to many on Whitman Terrace. Services will be held at Alloway Funeral Home, 315 Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ on Wednesday, February 19th from 7pm-9pm. A shortened viewing time will be Thursday, February 20th from 10am-11am followed by a service and burial at Lakeview Cemetery. Always thinking of others she requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Jude's Hospital for Children.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -