Rita M. Tabasco
On March 15, 2020, Rita, age 93 passed away. Born and raised in South Philadelphia, Rita had been a longtime resident of Haddon Township before moving to Elmtowne. She worked as a hair dresser for most of her life. Rita was predeceased by her parents, Anthony and Louise Tabasco along with her sisters, Mary Grisafi and Angeline LaBuda. She is lovingly survived by her sister, Jeanette Cassario; her nieces, Arlene Thumm, Denise Lamb, Janet Harmon and Debbie Rusnak; her nephew, Joseph Grisafi as well as several great nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Thursday morning from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights where her Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon). Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020