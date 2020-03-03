|
Rita Matz
MATZ, RITA (nee Tursi) Age 93, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, Forked River, NJ and Hutchinson Island, Florida died on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.
Beloved wife of Henry. Devoted mother of Wendy Moragne, of Moorestown, NJ (husband, Perry (deceased)), Beverly Tadeu of Bethesda, MD (husband, Americo (Mack)), and Lori Salemi of Dover, DE (husband, Robert). Also survived by 9 beloved grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Rita Matz was born in Camden, NJ and graduated from Camden High School in 1944. After graduation from Temple University, she taught in the Camden Public Schools for 7 years, then in the Moorestown School System in Moorestown, NJ where she lived for 37 years and where she taught for 19 years. Rita retired from teaching in 1981 and resided in the winter at Hutchinson Island, FL and summer in Forked River.
Mass of Christian burial Sat.10:30 am March 14th 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation 9- 10 am Sat. at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St, Moorestown, NJ Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/
or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway,Dover, DE 19901 www.delawarehospice.org.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020