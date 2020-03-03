Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
42 W. Main St
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Matz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Matz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Matz Obituary
Rita Matz

MATZ, RITA (nee Tursi) Age 93, formerly of Moorestown, NJ, Forked River, NJ and Hutchinson Island, Florida died on Tuesday, March 3rd, 2020.

Beloved wife of Henry. Devoted mother of Wendy Moragne, of Moorestown, NJ (husband, Perry (deceased)), Beverly Tadeu of Bethesda, MD (husband, Americo (Mack)), and Lori Salemi of Dover, DE (husband, Robert). Also survived by 9 beloved grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Rita Matz was born in Camden, NJ and graduated from Camden High School in 1944. After graduation from Temple University, she taught in the Camden Public Schools for 7 years, then in the Moorestown School System in Moorestown, NJ where she lived for 37 years and where she taught for 19 years. Rita retired from teaching in 1981 and resided in the winter at Hutchinson Island, FL and summer in Forked River.

Mass of Christian burial Sat.10:30 am March 14th 2020 at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation 9- 10 am Sat. at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St, Moorestown, NJ Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Moorestown, NJ.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children's Cancer Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org/

or Delaware Hospice, 911 S. DuPont Highway,Dover, DE 19901 www.delawarehospice.org.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -