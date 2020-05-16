|
|
Rita Morano (nee Medori)
Franklin Twp. - Age 93, passed away on May 15, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Rita treasured time spent with her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and meeting her friends at McDonalds.
Beloved wife of the late Carmen Morano. Devoted father of the late Louis W. Morano, Larry Morano and his wife, Brenda and John Morano and his wife, Amy. Loving grandmother of 5 and great grandmother of 7. Rita was predeceased by her siblings, Biagio Tuscani, Tony Medori, Victoria Cantu, Rachel Vittese, Flora Regan, Nick Medori, and Mario Medori.
Due to the current restrictions a service will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Rita may be made to Bayada Hospice 603 North Broad Street, Suite 301 Woodbury, NJ 08096.
To sign the guestbook online, visit www.FarnelliFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 16 to May 17, 2020