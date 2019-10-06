Services
Costantino Funeral Home
231 West White Horse Pike and Arlington Avenue
Berlin, NJ 08009
(856) 768-0688
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
420 S. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:30 PM
Solid Rock Baptist Church
420 S. White Horse Pike
Berlin, NJ
Rita Nona Sharkey Knoll


1945 - 2019
Rita Nona Sharkey Knoll Obituary
Rita Nona Sharkey Knoll

Voorhees - Rita Nona Sharkey Knoll (née Celia), of Voorhees, NJ, went to be with the Lord on September 12, 2019 at the age of 74. Beloved wife of the late Harry Knoll. Loving mother of Jerry (Debbie) Sharkey, Patricia Sharkey, Rita (Marcus) McAllister, Tina Sharkey and Raphael Knoll. Proud grandmother of Andrea, Freddie, Christopher, Amanda, Jake, Jennifer, Marcus Jr., Joey, Carlos, Gabe, Angela and the late Michael. Great grandmother of 5. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Rita worked for the Hillman's Bus Service and also for the Lindenwold Senior Citizens Bus, she also cleaned at the UMDNJ where she really enjoyed working. She loved to go camping, have family gatherings, cook and dance. Later in life she started painting and doing pottery. You could always find Rita with a smile on her face and her children will forever miss her deeply.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception for Rita on Tuesday October 8th from 6:30PM to 7:30PM at the Solid Rock Baptist Church, 420 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009. Memorial service 7:30PM. Interment will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction of COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME, BERLIN, NJ. For lasting condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 6, 2019
