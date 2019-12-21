Services
Platt Memorial Chapels, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003-3794
(856) 428-9442
Rita R. Friedman

Rita R. Friedman Obituary
Rita R. Friedman

Cherry Hill - December 20th, 2019. Beloved wife of Norman B. Friedman. Loving mother of Brian (Marcy) Friedman and Janet (Michael) Sussen. Adored grandmother of David (Jennifer), Eric, Joshua, and Craig. We were blessed to have your love in our lives.

Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning at 11:15 am to

PLATT MEMORIAL

CHAPELS, Inc.

2001 Berlin Road

Cherry Hill, NJ

where funeral services will promptly begin at 12:00 noon. Ent. Locustwood Memorial Park. Shiva will be observed at the home of Janet & Michael Sussen. Contributions can be made to , .
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
