Rita R. SutphenClementon - On October 6, 2020, Rita (nee Kelly), age 77, beloved wife of Robert Sutphen. Survived by children Rita Simonds, Susan Sutphen-Wilson, Robert Sutphen Jr., Jennifer Ferris, and Jeffrey Sutphen,; 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; sisters Margaret Korejko and Mary Shaw; and many loving nieces and nephews. Rita was a Medical Technologist at Magee Rehab Hospital in Philadelphia. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Wednesday morning 9:30- 11 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral services will start at 11 am. Interment: NJ Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Wounded Warrior Project , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas, 66675. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.COM