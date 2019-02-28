|
|
Rita Rose Bernadette (Ahillen) Luecke
Northfield - February 25, 2019 Northfield, New Jersey, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ. Wife of the late William Louis Luecke, Jr. Survived by her sister Jean (Ahillen) Kilbridge, M.D. and her husband Tom Kilbridge, M.D. Also survived by her son Greg Luecke and his wife Maureen Healy, daughter Jeanette Rose (Jan) Luecke Rubino and her husband John Joseph (Jack) Rubino, M.D., Diane Rita (Luecke) Cavanagh and her husband William (Gunny) Cavanagh.
Also survived by grandchildren Meghan Healy Luecke and her husband Eric Castillo, Cristian Healy Luecke, Carlie Jean (Rubino) Umbarger and her husband Mark Richard Umbarger, Diana Leigh (Rubino) Mohr, DDS and her husband Christopher Spencer Mohr, DDS, Devon Elizabeth (Watts) McCabe and her husband Christopher McCabe, William Christopher (Billy) Watts and his wife Jillian Watts. Also the late Andrew John (Andy) Watts.
And great-grandchildren Michael Kanetos, Kaitlyn McCabe, Dylan Watts, Nicholas Watts, Brooke Watts, Lucas and Nathan Branyan, Sienna Umbarger, Indio Umbarger, and Cameron Mohr.
Born in St. Louis, Missouri, Rita was a devout Catholic, enjoyed the Arts and painting. She volunteered with many organizations throughout her life with particular interest and time spent with the American Red Cross Blood Bank and singing in the choir at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, Cherry Hill, N.J
Mass will be held in Celebration of Rita Rose's life as a devout Catholic at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, Linwood, New Jersey on March 2, 2019. Services will be private.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 28, 2019