Services
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ 08071
(856) 589-6308
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Kelley Funeral Home
125 Pitman Ave
Pitman, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita T. Lawrence

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita T. Lawrence Obituary
Rita T. Lawrence

Fort Pierce, FL - Rita T. Lawrence, age 92, died on February 3, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a longtime Pitman, NJ resident where she was married to her beloved Predeceased Husband Lewis C. Lawrence and raised her family. She is survived by her 4 children Gary Lawrence, Gale Klostermann, David Lawrence and Troy Lawrence, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.

Family and Friends may greet the family on Saturday, June 15 from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Kelley Funeral Home 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman NJ 08071. Interment Eglington Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyf hpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelley Funeral Home
Download Now