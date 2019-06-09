|
|
Rita T. Lawrence
Fort Pierce, FL - Rita T. Lawrence, age 92, died on February 3, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a longtime Pitman, NJ resident where she was married to her beloved Predeceased Husband Lewis C. Lawrence and raised her family. She is survived by her 4 children Gary Lawrence, Gale Klostermann, David Lawrence and Troy Lawrence, 7 Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren.
Family and Friends may greet the family on Saturday, June 15 from 11 AM - 1 PM at the Kelley Funeral Home 125 Pitman Ave, Pitman NJ 08071. Interment Eglington Cemetery. Memories may be shared at www.kelleyf hpitman.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 9, 2019