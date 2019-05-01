|
|
Rita Teresa King
Deptford, NJ - Rita Teresa King (nee Capone), age 82, passed away peacefully April 29, 2019. Rita joins her son, Sonny Belfiore, her mother Lydia Capone, and her father Nicholas Capone. Rita was a loving mother to Donna Conway, beloved "Nanny" to Richard Alexander, Nicholas Conway, Kathryn Conway, great grandmother to Talia Marie Alexander, and a dear sister to Judy Alesandrini (Hons). Also survived by many treasured cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation and funeral on Saturday morning, May 4th from 9:30am to 10:30am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services 10:30am Saturday in the Funeral Home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019