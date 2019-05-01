Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
Rita Teresa King

Deptford, NJ - Rita Teresa King (nee Capone), age 82, passed away peacefully April 29, 2019. Rita joins her son, Sonny Belfiore, her mother Lydia Capone, and her father Nicholas Capone. Rita was a loving mother to Donna Conway, beloved "Nanny" to Richard Alexander, Nicholas Conway, Kathryn Conway, great grandmother to Talia Marie Alexander, and a dear sister to Judy Alesandrini (Hons). Also survived by many treasured cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation and funeral on Saturday morning, May 4th from 9:30am to 10:30am in the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services 10:30am Saturday in the Funeral Home. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. For expanded obituary and to offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 1, 2019
