Rita Warwick
Pennsauken - (nee Mangano) passed away quietly at home on May 9, 2020; age 85 years..
Rita is the wife of the late William J Warwick and daughter of the late Frank and Nettie Mangano of Camden NJ.
She is survived by sons Stephen (Nancy), Frank, and John (Beth). Rita is also survived by two sisters Elsie Schatzle (Steve) and Anne Mangano; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Rita was employed by the Pennsauken Board of Education as a book keeper and administrative assistant from 1975 until her retirement in 2006.
Services and interment are private due to current health concerns. Arrangements under the directions of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020