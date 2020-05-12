Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Warwick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Warwick


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rita Warwick Obituary
Rita Warwick

Pennsauken - (nee Mangano) passed away quietly at home on May 9, 2020; age 85 years..

Rita is the wife of the late William J Warwick and daughter of the late Frank and Nettie Mangano of Camden NJ.

She is survived by sons Stephen (Nancy), Frank, and John (Beth). Rita is also survived by two sisters Elsie Schatzle (Steve) and Anne Mangano; four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Rita was employed by the Pennsauken Board of Education as a book keeper and administrative assistant from 1975 until her retirement in 2006.

Services and interment are private due to current health concerns. Arrangements under the directions of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 12 to May 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -