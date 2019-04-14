Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:15 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr
Atco, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr
Atco, NJ
Atco, NJ - Rita Wasiurko (nee Racano), age 89, of Atco, NJ, passed away on Thursday April 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Wasiurko. Loving sister of Angelina Racano, Nicholas (Marie) Racano, Roseanne (Nelson) Panichelli, and the late Nicoletta Liberi. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Rita was born in Philadelphia, PA and was a longtime resident of Atco, NJ. She loved music and singing, and was a former choir member at SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church in Williamstown. She also enjoyed going on trips to the casino, as well as spending time with her beloved family.

Viewing will be held on Monday April 15, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:15 am at Christ the Redeemer Parish - Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ 08004. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the Redeemer Parish at the above address. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 14, 2019
