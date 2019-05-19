Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Resources
More Obituaries for Ritajean Wiedemann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ritajean A. Wiedemann


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ritajean A. Wiedemann Obituary
Ritajean A. Wiedemann

Newmanstown, PA - Ritajean A. (Hokamp) Wiedemann, 75, of Newmanstown, passed away peacefully on May 15, 2019 in Manor Care Nursing Home in Sinking Spring, after her battle with Alzheimer's. Born February 16, 1944, she was the daughter of the late John and Josephine Hokamp. She was the loving wife of 54 years to William Wiedemann. Rita was a 1962 graduate of Sterling High School. She was a resident of Somerdale, NJ until 1965, then of Magnolia, NJ until 1978, then Atco, NJ and then moved to Blandon, PA in 2001 and finally to Newmanstown in 2006. Rita retired from Ohio Casualty Insurance Co. in 1999.

Survivors: husband- Bill Wiedemann; daughter- Margaret Owens of Newmanstown; son- Daniel Wiedemann and his wife Felicia of Allentown; granddaughters- Kristen Wiedemann and her fiancé Kyle Hinderliter, Erin Wiedemann and she also had 3 sisters.

Services will be Private.
Published in Courier-Post on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now