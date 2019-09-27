Services
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
(856) 270-6409
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
McGuinness Funeral Home - Washington Township
573 Egg Harbor Road
Sewell, NJ 08080
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
226 Hurffville Rd.
Sewell, NJ
Robert A. DiCamillo


1946 - 2019
Robert A. DiCamillo Obituary
Robert A. DiCamillo

Washington Twp. - Robert A. "Bob" DiCamillo, of Sewell, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He was aged 72 years.

Legacy

Born in Camden and raised in Barrington, Bob graduated from Haddon Heights High School and Iowa Wesleyan College. He worked as a Land Surveyor for Steve Kelly, LLC for the majority of his career.

Away from Work, Bob will be fondly remembered as an easy-going, quiet kind of guy until one got to know him. His greatest passion was his family; especially his wife, two sons and grandson. Bob was a huge sports fan who cheered on his beloved Eagles and Flyers through the good years and bad. He loved playing cards, vacationing in the Outer Banks and family Spaghetti Dinners. Most of all, Bob leaves a legacy of memories that will always be treasured by family and friends.

Family

Bob is the beloved husband of 35 years to Margaret (nee Garbarino); devoted father of Michael (Melissa), Nicholas (Brittany) DiCamillo; cherished grandfather of Hudson DiCamillo; loving brother of Lewis (Joanne), Kathryn DiCamillo and Susan (Peter) Weber; dear Son-in-law to Anthony and Margaret Garbarino, brother in law of Walter "Corky" (Alice) Garbarino, Donna (Bob) Romond, Tony (Nancy) Garbarino, Michael "Chip" Garbarino & Ruth (Joe) Farina. Bob is also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Farewell Tribute

Relatives and friends are invited wear your favorite Philadelphia Sports Attire to Bob's viewing on Sunday only 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the McGUINNESS FUNERAL HOME, 573 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell (Washington Twp.) NJ 08080. There will be a second viewing Monday 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the Funeral Home followed by his Funeral Mass celebrated on Monday at 11:00 am in the Church of the Holy Family, 226 Hurffville Rd., Sewell, NJ 08080. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center, Institutional Advancement, 333 Cottman Ave.,Philadelphia, PA 19111 (PLEASE NOTE on DONATION FOR Lung Cancer Research) or Samaritan Healthcare, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, www.samaritanhealthcarenj.org

Love. Honor. Remember... ShareLife® at www.mcgfuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019
