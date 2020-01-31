|
Robert A. Groom
Deptford - Robert Alan Groom, age 73, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020. Born in Camden, NJ on February 29, 1946, he grew up in Collingswood, NJ and attended Winona College in Minnesota. Bob joined the US Marine Corps and was assigned to sea duty aboard the USS Springfield, where he received a commendation for saving the Captain's life. After military duty, Bob worked for RR Donnelly as a regional manager for the Midwest and the East. His salespeople won many awards. Bob was predeceased by his brother, Gerald H. Groom. He is survived by his sister-in-law Joanne R. Groom, nieces Kristin M. Groom and Tara L. Burke, nephew David A. Groom, and his committed partner Jane Tiernan. There will be a viewing from 10am to 12 noon Wednesday, February 5, at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 12 noon at the funeral home. Interment Camden County Veterans Cemetery located at Harleigh Cemetery, Camden. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020